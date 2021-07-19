WTI crude oil futures tests its 100 day moving average







So far buyers are leaning against the level although the bounce is modest. The current price is trading around $66.40. Nevertheless, risk focus traders are leaning against the level and support is holding. A break below however could see more momentum selling.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. OPEC+ over the weekend reached an agreement to add production starting in August. Also weighing on the price is the Delta variant fears and it's impact on the global economy.

The price has not traded below its 100 day moving average since November 2020. A break below that level would tilt the technical bias more to the downside.