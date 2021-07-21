WTI crude oil futures traded above $70

Test the underside of a broken trendline

The price of WTI crude oil futures are up 4.18% and are trading above $70 (at $70.01).









Looking at the daily chart, the low price yesterday reached around $65.11.





Today sellers turned buyers despite a surprise build in the weekly inventory data







The price is currently testing the $70 level and also the underside of a broken trendline near $70.15. Move back above that level and the bulls take more control.

That low - and the low from Monday's trading - broke below the 100 day moving average at $66.34 currently. However traders could not close below the moving average level. The last time the price closed below the 100 day moving averages back in November 2020.