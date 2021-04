Up $0.08 or 0.43%





Looking at the hourly chart below, the price remain below its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below). As long as the price remains below the 200 hour moving average, the sellers remain in control.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $61.43. That is up eight cents or 0.43%. The high price reached the $61.87. The low price extended to $60.61.