The WTI crude oil futures are settling at $65.01 or up $1.15 or 1.80%.





The high for the day reached $65.47, while the low for the day reached $63.65.









The price is up for the 3rd straight day with bigger gains over the last two days. The gains are being helped by global reopening hopes and with it, increased demand.