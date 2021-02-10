WTI crude oil settles at $58.68, up 0.6%

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle up $0.32 or 0.55%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day up $0.32 or 0.55% and $58.68. 

The high price for the day reached $58.91. The low price extended to $58.08. 

The Department of Energy crude oil inventories showed a sharp unexpected decline of 6.64M barrels vs. expectations of -800K.  

CLH
Looking at the hourly chart the price has moved more sideways over the last few days and broke below a channel trendline. However the downside yesterday stalled against lows from Monday at $57.32. The price moved higher.

The higher - to sideways market - has allowed for the 100 hour moving average to catch up with the price (blue line in the chart above). That moving average currently comes in at $57.59.

Until the price can move below the 100 hour moving average, the buyers still remain in control. That is the minimum. Getting below the $57.32 level is another close target that would give sellers more confidence.
