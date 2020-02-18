WTI crude oil settles at $52.05

Down -$0.00 or 0.0%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $52.05. That is unchanged on the day.











The high for the day reached $52.41. The low extended to $50.88.





It was a down and up day for crude oil. The 1st half was spent moving lower. The low dipped below the 200 hour MA (green line) currently at $51.06. The selling below the MA could not be maintained and the price started to rebound higher. The 2nd half of the day was spent retracing the declines.





The last 12 trading has seen the price trade between $49.31 low and a high of $52.41. The last 4 trading days has seen only 4 hourly bar where the price traded below the 200 hour MA (green line at $51.06. If the price can stay above that MA, the buyers remain in control. Closer risk for dip buyers might be the rising 100 hour MA at $51.58.