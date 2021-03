WTI crude oil settles up $0.59 or 0.97%

The the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $61.56. That is up $0.59 or 0.97%.





The high price for the May contract reached $61.77. The low price extended to $59.41.





The Suez Canal bottleneck has been broken and with it transportation of oil in the middle east. That sent prices lower initially, but the prices have since rebounded back higher since and trades nearer the high.