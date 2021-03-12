WTI crude oil settles at $65.61

Technical Analysis

Greg Michalowski

Crude oil settles down $0.41 or -0.62%

The the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $65.61. That is down $-0.41 or -0.62%.  The high for the day reached $66.24. The low extended to $65.41.  

For the week, the high price (and high for the recent cycle) reached $67.98 on Monday.  The low price was on Wednesday at $63.13. At the low, the price tested the 200 hour MA  (green line) and the 50% midpoint of the move up from the February 19 low at $63.29.  The contract is closing back above its 100 hour moving average currently at $65.01. That tilt a bias more to the upside.

The closing level last Friday was at $66.28. For the week, the price fell $0.67 or  -1.01% on the week.

