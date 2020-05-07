WTI June contract settles at $23.55

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil-futures

Down $0.44 or -2.27%

The price of WTI June crude oil futures is settling at $23.55, down -$0.44 or -2.27% on the day.

The July contract is closing at $24.83. That's down $0.79, or -3.08%

Saudi's Aramco raise its June light official selling price to Asia today which helps support the market.

The price is continuing its move to the downside in after-hours trading.. The price is currently trading at $23.17. Looking at the hourly chart below, the 100 hour moving average currently comes in at $22.42. The prices been above its 100 hour moving average since April 29. A break below that level would be more bearish.

