WTI June contract settles at $23.55

Saudi's Aramco raise its June light official selling price to Asia today which helps support the market.





The price is continuing its move to the downside in after-hours trading.. The price is currently trading at $23.17. Looking at the hourly chart below, the 100 hour moving average currently comes in at $22.42. The prices been above its 100 hour moving average since April 29. A break below that level would be more bearish.





The price of WTI June crude oil futures is settling at $23.55, down -$0.44 or -2.27% on the day.