Yen holds early advance, major currencies mostly little changed otherwise

Not a whole lot happening so far today

Besides some action in the yen and pound , major currencies are largely more subdued with EUR/USD holding around 1.1590-00 for the most part and commodity currencies also barely budging against the dollar so far today.





The euro is in the hunt for a third straight day of gains against the greenback but is still looking sticky around 1.1600, thus not too suggestive of any extensive upside momentum.









Elsewhere, USD/CAD is rather flattish around 1.2430-40 while AUD/USD is hanging around 0.7410-20 levels and NZD/USD holding around 0.7150-60 for the most part.





In the equities space, European indices are now holding a touch higher as US futures pare its early decline to flat levels now *surprised Pikachu face*. Nasdaq futures are even up 0.2% as we start to look towards North American trading.





Meanwhile, bond yields are staying pressured with both 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields down by roughly 3 bps to 0.417% and 1.466% respectively.