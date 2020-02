Yen pairs correct lower as risk aversion deepens

Yen pairs are beginning to go back to basics









Notably, Treasury yields have fallen sharply across the curve with 10-yea yields down by 4.6 bps to 1.47% - nearing the lows seen during September last year.









It is but a sharp reality check amid the recent divergence in bond yields and the yen, and it looks like the bond market looks set to come out on top yet again.





USD/JPY is now down to a low of 111.53 as the yen is the strongest performing major currency on the day amid the ongoing risk aversion in the market. ForexLive