Yen pairs correct lower as risk aversion deepens

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdjpy

Yen pairs are beginning to go back to basics 

USD/JPY D1 21-02
USD/JPY is now down to a low of 111.53 as the yen is the strongest performing major currency on the day amid the ongoing risk aversion in the market.ForexLive

Notably, Treasury yields have fallen sharply across the curve with 10-yea yields down by 4.6 bps to 1.47% - nearing the lows seen during September last year.

USGG10YR
It is but a sharp reality check amid the recent divergence in bond yields and the yen, and it looks like the bond market looks set to come out on top yet again.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose