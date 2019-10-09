Yen stays pressured as yields push higher on the day

USD/JPY hits a session high of 107.30

Treasury yields are holding their own on the session as European stocks are also keeping mild gains to start the morning. 10-year yields are up by 1.7 bps to 1.546% currently and that is keeping added pressure on the yen so far today.





Of note, the biggest beneficiary has been GBP/JPY as the pair holds higher by 0.5% as the pound jumped on positive Brexit news while the yen is weaker as highlighted above.



