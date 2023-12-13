US 2 year yield is trading at lowest level since June

The US 2-year yield is now down -29 basis points at 4.439%. That is the lowest level since June and the largest one-day decline since March. Looking at the daily chart the prices approaching its 50% midpoint of the move up from the March low. The level comes in a 4.407%.

Looking at other points on the yield curve:

5-year yield is at 3.965%, -26.2 basis points

10-year yield is at 4.010% -19.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.173% -13 basis points

For the 10-year yield, it is moving below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 26. That moving average currently comes in at 4.028%. The natural support of 4.00% is also in play. The low yield today just came in at 4.007%.