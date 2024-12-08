This is an interesting piece from Finance Magnates (good buddies of ForexLive!), it examines FX Market Reactions to Key Economic Events:

focus on Federal Reserve meetings, NFP releases, and CPI announcements

using high-frequency data to analyze millisecond-level price changes

The report highlights the speed of price movements. It shows that 60% of price changes within an hour happen within the first minute, with 30% occurring in the first two seconds after an economic release.

***

I guess many of us reading this won't necessarily be trading "millisecond-level price changes". Some will, most won't I would think. But for us (me included) manual retail traders the info suggests getting on the quickly-established trend, perhaps on a pullback in price, could be the trade opportunity - backed by this data.

The link above is to the FinMag article. Let me know what you think in the comments!