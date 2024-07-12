The GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY have all stretched to key targets today as the USD got hit. However, after reaching those target there has been some modest profit taking/selling/buying (dependent on the direction of the pair). The NZDUSD is also in that boat as it returned to the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart a 0.61255.

As the clock ticks to the end of the week, traders seem to be leaning. That might not be great for traders riding the USD selling but what it does, is sets the levels going into the new week. If the price can break next week, look for more momentum on the break. If not, look for more USD upside probing to start the trading week.

But it is clear.....Traders are taking a little off the table after the USD run lower today. Find out about it in the video above.