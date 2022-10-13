The US CPI came in higher than expected and it has the markets all in flux but working in tandem:

US 10 yr yields are at the highest level since October 2008
S&P index is likely testing its 50% midpoint at the open
  • The dollar is higher. The GBPUSD remains up on the day as traders fight a war on two fronts with the potential for a backtrack of the PM Truss fiscal plan and now the higher US CPI. Looking at the strongest to the weakest, the GBP is the strongest, followed by the USD. The AUD and the NZD are the weakest as they run to the downside.
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

Markets are moving violently. Be aware