This video is a potpourri of various instruments. At first I take a look at the broader stock indices which are getting hammered on concerns of growth slowing (and costs increasing). I then transition into some of the major currency pairs which are moving today including the:

EURUSD - Trying to bounce

USDJPY - Continuing to get hammered and now below the 38.2% of the move up from the December low

USDCAD - The Bank of Canada cut rate by 25 basis points and the pair tests the high of the trading range going back to late April.

What levels are in play and why? I go through it all in this comprehensive video. You will want to know.