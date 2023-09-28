Nasdaq index is back above its 38.2% retracement at 13123. Staying above is more bullish:

S&P index back above its broken 38.2% retracement level. Staying above it will be more bullish with the 4335.3 area as the next target to get to and through.

Nvidia: Nvidia-based against its 100 day moving average for 5 consecutive days. Buyers were leaning. Today the price is moving away from that moving average level and testing the broken trend line near $432.58. Get and stay above is more bullish.



