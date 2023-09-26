In this video, I take a look at the technicals that are driving the major US stocks indices. Each are threatening to break and close below a key technical target.
- For the Dow Industrial Average, it is on pace to close below its 200-day moving average for the 1st time since May
- For the S&P index, it is on pace to close below it at 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 13 low at 4302.15. A close below would be a tilt to the downside
- For the Nasdaq index, it had traded above and below it's 38.2% retracement at 13122.40. A close below would be a tilt to the downside.