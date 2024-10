Gold is trading above $15.20 or 0.55% at $2789.38. Looking at the daily chart, takes the price up toward a channel trendline. If the price starts at move above the high $2790, we could see an easy run toward the next natural target at $2800.

Since July 15, the price of gold is up 18.54%

Since May 3, the price is up 22.49%

Since the end of year closing level, the price is up 35.24%