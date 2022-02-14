The major indices are ending the day with modest losses.

The Dow was the worst performer of the majors, while the Nasdaq was the best performer.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow -171.89 points or -0.49% at 34566

S&P -16.99 points or -0.38% at 4401.66

Nasdaq -0.23 points or 0.0% at 13790.93

Russell 2000 -9.35 points or -0.46% at 2020.78

The S&P index closed below the 200 day MA for the 2nd consecutive day today. That MA comes in at 4453.23.

The Dow also closed below its 200 day MA for the 2nd consecutive day. That MA is at 35040.61.

The Nasdaq has now traded below its 200 day MA for 19 consecutive days. Back from March 9 to April 13, 2020, the price traded below the 200 day MA for 24 bars. The 200 day MA is currently at 14735.74. The price is at 13790.93.

In other markets:

Gold is up $13.50 at $1871.70. The high for the day reached $1874.20 which was the highest level since November 16.

Crude oil made another cycle high going back to September 2014. The price high reached $95.79. It is currently trading at $95.01 into the end of NY close

Bitcoin is at $42239 after trading as high as $42871 and as low as $41575.

A snapshot of the strongest to weakest shows the CAD as the strongest an the NZD as the weakest. The USD was mostly higher with declines only vs the CAD.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies