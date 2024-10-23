Shares of Apple are moving sharply lower after MIng CHi Kuo a widely followed analyst of Apple projects that iPhone 16 orders will be cut by around 10 million units for 4Q 2024 to 1H2025.

Shares of Apple are currently trading down $6 or -2.54% at $229.86. Last week, the price reached an all-time high price of $237.49.

Technically, the price is now breaking below its 100-hour moving average of $230.07 (see blue line on the chart above). The 200-hour moving average (green line) comes in at $227.70.

That will be the next downside target. If broken, it would shift the bias lower and have traders looking toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August low at $221.64.

Since August 5 low price at $211.85, the price has moved up 21.17% to the high price last week. It is still up 17.13% since that day. For the year, shares are up 19.35%.