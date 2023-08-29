Apple traditionally has a product launch in the early fall and the invites have gone out.

The event will take place on September 12. Shortly after the event the new products are offered for sale going into the key Christmas season.

Shares of Apple are currently trading up $3.02 or 1.68% at $183.21. It shares are moving away from its 100-day moving average at $179.43. The high for the year was up near $200 at $198.19 back on July 19. That was a new record high. The 50-day moving average is up at $186.48. That is the next key target.