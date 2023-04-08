Interesting stocks reporting quarterly earnings in April 2023

As quarterly earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term season kicks off in April, several well-known companies have seen their stock prices nearing 50-day lows, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors. This article highlights notable stocks across various sectors and countries, along with their earnings release dates. You are invited to continue doing your own research on this interesting list of stocks.

Are these April earnings stocks ready to bounce?

Stocks poised for bounce?

Healthcare Giants Bouncing Back . Several healthcare companies have experienced declines in their stock prices but are now showing signs of recovery. Keep an eye on:

Novartis AG (NVS): 20.36% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 25th.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): 19.11% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 27th.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): 15.72% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 27th.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): 12.07% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): 10.40% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 27th.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 10.02% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 18th.

Defensive Consumer Plays Showing Strength. Consumer defensive stocks have shown resilience in recent weeks, presenting potential opportunities for investors:

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): 12.07% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 21st.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): 10.36% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 25th.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): 7.66% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 24th.

Consumer Cyclical and Energy Picks. Prominent names in the consumer cyclical and energy sectors have also demonstrated potential:

McDonald's Corporation (MCD): 8.72% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 25th.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): 17.37% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 28th.

Financial Sector: Banks Ready for a Rebound? Two major US banks are also experiencing upward momentum ahead of their earnings release:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): 5.78% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 18th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): 3.54% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 14th.

Technology: European Innovator on the Rise?

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): 11.40% above its 50-day low, reporting earnings on April 19th.

As these companies report their quarterly earnings in April, investors should keep a close eye on their performance and consider the potential upside in their stock prices. Although past performance is not a guarantee of future results, these stocks' proximity to their 50-day lows may indicate potential for growth in the coming weeks.

Invest in stocks at your own risk and do your own research as some of the above may be ready for a rally upon their upcoming earnings. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.