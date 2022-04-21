AUDJPY moved to the highest level since June 2015 this week

The AUDJPY AUD/JPY AUD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/JPY is trading at 85.00, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 85 Japanese yen. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in a rather liquid pair. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the AUD/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Westpac Leading Index for Australia. This tracks the growth of a combined index that considers nine barometers of economic activity, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.Additionally, both countries are highly developed free markets, with a significant amount of their economies relying on exports.How to Trade the AUD/JPYThe AUD/JPY isn't the most volatile of pairs, with daily ranging typically between 50 and 150 pips. It's also highly positively correlated with other pairs such as the NZD/JPY.Despite the fact that the AUD/JPY is a combination of some of the developed world's biggest economies, this pair is not exceedingly popular amongst traders.The AUD/JPY is widely used as a carry trade pair. Those that do trade the AUD/JPY however, are very fervent in praising its potential as a viable trading currency cross.This is thanks to its adherence to a plethora of technicals, primarily support and resistance, Fibonacci, pivots and trendlines. Read this Term move to the highest level since June 2015 this week. The high price reached 95.736. The price has run up from 80.36 at the January low. That is a gain of 1537 pips.

After the move to the highs yesterday, the price did rotate back to the downside closing just above the previous days close. However, there was lots of choppy up and down action.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, in trading today a final run toward the high at 95.736 could not be sustained and the last five or so hours have seen a rotation to the downside after lows were taken out.

The price decline is now taken the price to test the 100 hour moving average at 94.476. The current price is trading just above that level at 94.521. Below that level sits swing highs going back to March 28, April 5, and April 6. Those levels come between 94.129 and 94.31. Finally the rising 200 hour moving averages at 93.95. Those are the targets on further selling pressure starting with the break below the 100 hour moving average.

Conversely if the 100 hour moving average can hold support, the dip buyers against the moving average are comfortable. Traders will next be watching the low from yesterday at 94.736 as the first target to get to and through. Move above that and there's more comfort that the low might be in place.

AUDJPY is testing the 100 hour moving average