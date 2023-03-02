AUDUSD retests the 100 hour/100 day MA

The AUDUSD is trading in an up and down range.

The upside has a cap near 0.6781. The downside has a floor near 0.66944.

In between sits the near converged 100 hour and 100 day MA at 0.6738 area. The 100 hour MA (smooth blue line) is moving lower. The 100 day MA (the step blue moving average level overlayed on the chart) is moving higher.

The MA area should be a bias defining level for buyers and sellers. Stay below is more bearish. Move above is more bullish. So far, the sellers are doing an ok job of keeping a lid on the pair (at least in the NY session). Buyers still have to prove they can get above that area and stay above.