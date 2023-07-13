The AUDUSD is racing higher this week with a gain in the pair of 2.96% . The run to the upside now has the pair testing some key levels including the 61.8% of the 2023 range, and the June 2023 high at 0.68899 to 0.68989.

If the price is able to get above - and stay above - those levels, then the buyers are even more in control.

Trends are fast, directional and go farther than traders expect. The run to the upside - especially over the last few days is just that. So although traders may lean here against resistance, if it goes above .....GET OUT.