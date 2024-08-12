The AUDUSD moved higher last week, but after reaching the 100-day moving rigid 0.66018, the buyers and sellers started a battle that has been confined to the following 100 bar moving out on the 4- our chart below (currently at 0.6561), and the 100 day moving average above and 0.66018.

The price today is back near the higher moving average target and continues to bang against it. Can the buyers breakthrough that key technical level and push toward other upside targets?

In the video I talk to the current price action and key levels in play.