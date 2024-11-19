The AUDUSD moved lower earlier in the day and that move to the downside tested a swing area between 0.6471 and 0.6479. The low price for the day reached 0.6481 before bouncing back to the upside.

The move to the upside did extend back above a swing area going back to mid July between 0.6505 and 0.65129. That area is now closed support for traders looking for more upside in the AUDUSD.

The price is approaching a swing area between 0.65357 and 0.65537. The falling 100 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart is also moving toward the high of that swing area which would increase that area's importance on further upside momentum.