AUDUSD bounces off the swing area floor

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar Read this Term trended lower in trading today and is the weakest of the majors. However, it has found some support in a swing area floor that has formed going back to early January (see red numbered circles).

Looking at the hourly chart, that floor comes in between 0.68549 and 0.68706. The low price today reached 0.68644 and has seen a bounce up to 0.6895 currently.

Drilling to the 5 minute chart below, the price has moved back above the 100 bar moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 0.68919 (blue line in the chart below). The prices also moved above the 50% of the last major trend leg to the downside (see yellow area) at 0.68907.

Both those breaches, takes some of the "trend" bias away from the market price action today.

Early in the Asian session, the price fell below both the 100 and 200 bar moving averages and that started the downside trend. The momentum lower continued - and intensified - after the price extended below both the 100 and 200 hour moving averages.

There was a correction higher in the early NY session that saw the price approach the falling 100 bar moving average, but sellers kept the lid on the pair and a new low was reached.

However since moving back above the 100 bar moving average and above the 38.2%-50% of the last trend leg down, some of the "trend" dominance has been taken out of the market. Putting it another way, there is some fight back from the buyers.

If the price can stay above the 100 bar moving average/50% retracement, that would be the best case for the dip buyers looking for a corrective move. Move back below that area would muddy the waters a bit for both buyers and sellers.

On the top side, the falling 200 bar moving average would be the next upside target.