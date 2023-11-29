The AUDUSD broke above its 200-day moving average of 50% midpoint of the move down from the July 2023 high on Monday (near 0.65824). The pair also moved above the high of a swing area at 0.6595. That area between 0.6582 and 0.6595 is now support. If the technical bias is to increase more to the downside, getting below those levels is needed.

On the topside, yesterday the move higher extended above the 61.8% retracement of the same move lower at 0.66561. The pair could not close above that level but tried again in today's session only to fail again.

With 2 fails above the 61.8% retracement on 2 consecutive days, that level is now going to be resistance going forward. It would take a move above that level to increase a bullish bias.

With US PCE data due out tomorrow in the United States, that data point may be stalling some of the currency pairs today as traders head ahead of that key inflation data. With Fed officials showing some wishy-washy feelings (with some being a little bit more hawkish, while others being a little bit more dovish), it is not surprising for the pair to settle between key support below at 0.65824, and key resistance above at 0.6656.