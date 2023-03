AUDUSD falls below the 50% midpoint

The AUDUSD is continuing to move to the downside after the "dovish hike" of 25 basis points by the Reserve Bank of Australia overnight. Coming into the US session, the price was stalling near the 50% midpoint of the move up from the October low. That level has now been broken at 0.6663. The low price just reached 0.66458.

The next key target comes against the swing low from the month of December at 0.66284.