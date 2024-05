The AUDUSD closed on Friday near its 200-hour moving average near 0.6653. Buyers took the price higher in the Asian session, corrected down back to the 200-hour moving average in the European session and once again moved back down in the US morning session.

Having said that, resistance also stalled the rally between a swing area at 0.6676 – 0.6689.

So price action is up-and-down with the 200-hour moving average needed to hold support.