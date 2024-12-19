The AUDUSD is correcting higher in trading today after the sharp move lower yesterday after the hawkish cut from the Federal Reserve.

The price moved to a low near natural support at 0.6200 (the low reached 0.61983) and bounced. The high price today reached 0.62646. That was just below the low of a swing area between 0.62698 and up to 0.6294. Within that area sits the 38.2% of the move down from the high last Thursday that started the run to the downside after testing the 200 hour MA (green line on the chart below). That level now comes at 0.6286.

It would now take a move above the 0.62698 to 0.6294 to give the buyers more confidence. Absent that, and the correction higher today is just a modest correction in what remains a bearish bias.