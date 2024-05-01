The AUDUSD has corrected higher in trading today (after the sharp fall from Monday) and in the process has moved up toward some moving average resistance defined by the 200-hour moving average and the 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart. Also in that area is the 50% of the April trading range at 0.65028. That area between 0.6491 to 0.6502 (above and below 0.6500) will be the barometer for more bullish above/more bearish below.

In this video, I speak to the roadmap levels in play to and through the Fed rate decision.