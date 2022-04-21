AUDUSD back below the 200/100 hour MAs

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term is breaking to a new session low and in the process, is cracking back below both the 200 and 100 hour MAs (green and blue lines) at 0.7414 and 0.7396. The low just reached 0.7388.

Recall from yesterday, the reverse happened. The price of the AUDUSD opened below the MA levels and pushed above and stayed above. In trading today, the corrective move lower in the Asian session did find early buyers against the higher 200 hour MA - keeping the buyers more in control in the short/intermediate term.

At the highs today, the pair tested the high from yesterday at 0.74569 but could not push through with momentum. The last 5 or so hours has seen a run back to the downside, culminating in the break back below the MA levels.

Traders will now use the higher 200 hour MA as a risk defining level. Stay below is more bearish. If there is a further momentum run lower, the 100 hour MA will assume close risk.

The USD is getting a boost from a rebound in yields today. The 10 year is up 7.0 basis points to 2.906%. The 30 year is up 7.4 basis points to 2.952%. The 30 year extended above 3% for the first time in the current cycle. The high yield reached 3.03% before tumbling back to the downside.