The AUDUSD moved below the 200 day moving average today and also the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low. That retracement level stall the fall yesterday near 0.67798.

AUDUSD moves down to test the 100 day moving average

The hotter PC data has pushed the price down further to a new session low of 0.6727. However the pair is approaching the next key target that being the 100 day moving average of 0.67214. There is a sump stall against that level. The current price trading at 0.6738.

Drilling down to the hourly chart, in addition to the 100 day moving average a downward sloping trendline is also near that level.

AUDUSD on the hourly chart

Finally, on the five minute chart, what would take some of the trend out of the pair today?.

Keep an eye on the 38.2% – 50% retracement of the last move down. That area comes between 0.6751 - 0.6758.

If the price cannot get above that area, the buyers are not winning. The sellers are still in firm control intraday.