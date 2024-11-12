The AUDUSD has moved lower to a swing area low at 0.65357. The high of the swing area comes in at 0.65537. It would take a move above that level and then the 61.8% at 0.6575, to give the buyers more confidence and cause the sellers to have some cause for pause.

ON the downside, a break of 0.6535 would target the low from last weekend 0.6511. That is near the last two session lows going back to early August. oh below that level and traders look toward 0.6463 to 0.6486.

The price action last week in the AUDUSD was up and down with big moves in either direction.Through the first two days of this week, volatility is less, but the bias is more to the downside. That bias would be even more bearish if the 0.6535 level can be broken along with the low price from last week at 0.6511.

