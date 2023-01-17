The AUDUSD is mired in an up and down trading day today. The last run is to the upside as equities remain mixed but the S&P and Nasdaq are at least off the lows (but off highs as well). The yields are also off highs with the shorter end of the curve now in negative territory int the US.
Technically, the sellers has their shot below the 100 hour MA (blue line in the chart above) at 0.6949 currently. The inability to stay below that level (and a swing area down to 0.69405 as well), led to a rotation back to the upside over the last few hours. The price is currently in a higher swing area between 0.6973 and 0.69843. That area has been developed over the last four trading days ahead of the extreme reached yesterday up at 0.70186.
The price move back above the 0.7000 level yesterday was the first look above at swing area since August 26 when the high price reached 0.70084 (see daily chart below). That natural resistance level would need to be broken and remain broken to give the buyers more confidence. Yesterday the traders tried, but could not hold onto that key natural resistance target level, and buyers turned the sellers.