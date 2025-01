The AUDUSD is pushing to the upside and in the process is back in the swing area between 0.6287 and 0.63016. The price is also testing/breaking the 38.2% of the move down from the November 25 high. That level comes in at 0.6209. If the ceiling is broken, it gives the buyers more control. A move toward 0..6324 and then the 50% at 0.6339.

For sellers, this is the area to hold the line. A failure solidifies the ceiling.