The AUD/USD has been choppy and non-trending over the past few days, but the overall control remains with the sellers. The bearish bias stems from the pair breaking below the 200-hour moving average earlier this week and consistently staying below it on both Tuesday and Wednesday (see green line on the chart).

Recent Price Action:

The pair has displayed higher lows and lower highs over the past two days, reflecting indecision and a market awaiting a stronger directional push.

Key Takeaways:

Downside Bias: Sellers maintain the upper hand as long as the price stays below the 200-hour moving average .

In the accompanying video, I’ve outlined the current bias, key risks, and what needs to happen to shift control back to the buyers. Until then, the sellers remain in control.