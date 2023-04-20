AUDUSD moves away from 200 day/50% retracement

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar Read this Term is lifting off as it breaks above its 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term and 50% retracement of the move down from last Friday's high. Both those technical levels come in at 0.67429. The price is currently trading up at 0.6766 after reaching a high of 0.6768. The price is also now above the 61.8% retracement of the same over lower at 0.67575.

Close risk is now the 50% and the 200 day MA. Stay above keeps the buyers in control. Move below and with the fragile markets (from the recent chop), I would expect disappointment from the buyers. If it is time to move, it can't go back below that dual technical level.

On the top side, the highs from last week between 0.67921 and 0.6796 along with the 100 day moving average at 0.6799 and the high price from last week at 0.6805 are all the upside targets. Is there an interim level to target today? The high price from April 5 comes in at 0.6779.

The Philly Fed index was much weaker than expected. The leading economic index was also lower by -1.2%. Looking at the chart below, the year on year LEI is foreshadowing lower GDP growth. Looking at the previous recessions (grey areas), not surprising, the LEI led growth lower.