Like many of the currency pairs, the AUDUSD is trading in a narrow trading range. Support is holding the 200-day MA at 0.65787. The 50% midpoint of the move up from the October low, is at 0.65699. Going forward, a move below each is needed to increase the bearish bias.

Conversely, stay above and traders would first look toward 0.66199 and then the broken 38.2% at 0.66407.