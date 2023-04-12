AUDUSD moved above the 200 hour moving average

The USD has moved lower, yields are lower and stock prices are higher after the tamer US CPI data. That has "risk on" sentiment pushing the AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar Read this Term back to the upside. The moves have shifted the bias back to the upside technically at least in the short and medium-term. Having said that, the pair remains confined within an up-and-down trading range.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price moved back above its 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 0.66940. That level is now the risk level for buyers looking for more upside. The low after the release took the price down to 0.6699 - just above that 200 hour moving average level. If the buyers are to remain more in control - in the short term - staying above the 200 hour moving average would keep that bias in their favor.

The spike to the upside today reached a high of 0.6723. That took the price within a swing area between 0.6720 and 0.67296. The 61.8% retracement of the April trading range is also within that swing area at 0.67266. Sellers leaned against the resistance area (see red numbered circles).

It would now take a move above that level to increase the bullish bias in the short/medium term. Above that sits the 200 day moving average at 0.67445.

Overall buyers are taking charge with the move back above the 200 hour moving average. That level today as a key barometer for both buyers and sellers. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and they could be further downside probing on the disappointment.