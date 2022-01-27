AUDUSD has entered into a lower swing area

The AUDUSD is trading to a new session low. Risk off sentiment is kicking in as the Nasdaq is now down -93 points and the S&P has also now turned negative on the day. The Dow is holding onto a 60 point gain.

Looking at the daily chart, the pair has entered into a swing area between 0.6992 and 0.70627. That area goes back to the end of 2019. In early November 2020, the pair bottomed one last time in that area before moving higher (peaking in February of 2021) at 0.75544.

Since that cycle high, the pair has steadily moved back down, ultimately retesting the 2019/2020 swing area in December 2021. The subsequent bounce higher saw the 100 hour MA stall the rise in early January 2022. On January 13, a try above the 100 day MA failed. The price retested the level last week, but again found sellers. Buyers turned to sellers again. The 100 day MA currently come in at 07264.

Drilling to the 4-hour chart below, the pair has most recently moved away from a lower swing area between 0.7080 to 0.7090 (see green numbered circles on the chart below). That area is now close risk. Stay below keeps the sellers more in control with the low target from the daily at 0.6992 (the low in December reached 0.69935 before bouncing), the next key target. Move below it, and the door opens more to the downside.

AUDUSD on the 4-hour chart