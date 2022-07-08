AUDUSD falls back below the 200 hour MA level

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. moved up to test the 38.2% of the move down from the June 16 high as the London fix was approaching. However, the price stalled ahead of that level at 0.6878 (the high reached 0.6874) and the price has since moved back below the 200 hour MA at 0.68452.

Looking at the hourly chart above, there have been tries above the 200 hour MA as the price has declined since the June 16 swing high, but momentum has faltered on each of the breaks.

Today with the lower hurdle for the 200 hour MA (due to the downward sloping MA level), the price break above the MA was larger than others of late. However, the failure is still the same. The inability to extend above the 38.2% is just not what dip buyers and the buyers on the break of the 200 hour MA wanted to see.

So, the technical bias shifts more in the direction of the sellers once again on the failure(s). The next target is the 100 hour MA (blue line). Move below that level and the technical picture tilts even more in the direction of the sellers.

Helping the decline is stocks which are moving back into negative territory. That, and the US yields remaining elevated on the day are contributing to the move back lower.

Expectations are that it will be 75 basis points at the July 27 Fed meeting and CPI data next week should not help change that view either..