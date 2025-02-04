The AUDUSD plunged yesterday on weekend tariff news, breaking below the January low at 0.61306 to reach its weakest level since early 2020. However, the pair rebounded as Mexico secured a 30-day tariff reprieve, followed by Canada later in the day. This retracement took the price back to the 61.8% level of the decline from the January high at 0.6238.

During today’s European session, the pair dipped into a key support zone between 0.6162 and 0.61779, where buyers stepped in. The price then reclaimed the 100-hour moving average, used it as support, and pushed higher. In the U.S. session, buyers extended gains above the 200-hour MA at 0.6241 and the nearby 61.8% retracement level, signaling bullish intent.

Key Levels to Watch:

Support: The 0.6238–0.6241 zone now acts as immediate support. A break below could shift focus back to the 100-hour MA at 0.62038.

Resistance: Friday's high near 0.6260 is the next upside target. Beyond that, a swing area between 0.6287 and 0.6301 comes into play, followed by the January high at 0.6331.

Fundamental Risks:

A potential call between President Trump and China’s President Xi remains a wildcard. Delaying tariffs could support AUDUSD upside. Reaffirming tariffs as an “opening salvo” could drive renewed selling, with the 100-hour MA as a downside target.

Buyers have taken control for now, but the next move hinges on fundamental developments.