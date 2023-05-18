The AUDUSD has been stepping lower since peaking last week. The corrective moves higher have been finding willing sellers against the falling 100 hour moving average . That has kept the sellers more in control. In trading yesterday and again today the price moved up toward that moving average and found sellers giving them the go-ahead to take the price lower from a technical perspective.

The low price just extended below the early May low but only by a pip of so. Can sellers keep the pressure on and move toward the swing lows from the end of April near 0.6594? That is the next target. Resistance/risk for shorts comes between 0.6618 and 0.6625