The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar has been stepping lower since peaking last week. The corrective moves higher have been finding willing sellers against the falling 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term. That has kept the sellers more in control. In trading yesterday and again today the price moved up toward that moving average and found sellers giving them the go-ahead to take the price lower from a technical perspective.

The low price just extended below the early May low but only by a pip of so. Can sellers keep the pressure on and move toward the swing lows from the end of April near 0.6594? That is the next target. Resistance/risk for shorts comes between 0.6618 and 0.6625