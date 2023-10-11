The AUDUSD has traded to a new low and in the process has moved to the high of a neutral area with the:
- 200-hour moving average of 0.6373 at the low (green line in the chart above), and the
- 100-hour moving average of 0.63904 at the high (blue line in the chart above).
In between those levels is a swing area between 0.6379 and 0.6387 (see red numbered circles on the chart above)
The low-price rate of 0.63874 and has seen a modest bounce back toward the is 0.6400 level.
Buyers looking for a dip, this is the area to buy against. Sellers? You want to see the levels outlined above to start being whittled away.