The last few weeks in the AUDUSD has seen the trading range get progressively more confined. The range last week was only about 75 pips. This week, the range is only about 50 pips over the first two trading days of the week.

When the market non-trends in up-and-down trading, that will eventually move to a trending market.

What levels are in play to break out of the range? What are the targets?

In this video, I talk about the current technicals in play and what traders can anticipate going forward for the AUDUSD.